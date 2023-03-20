Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Target Price at C$224.20

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$224.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFC. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

TSE:IFC opened at C$189.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$196.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$197.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$170.82 and a 12-month high of C$209.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

