Brokerages Set SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) PT at $14.95

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

SITE Centers Stock Down 2.9 %

SITC stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.55. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. CWM LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 338.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 365.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading

