Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 21,437 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 132.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,437 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 650.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,262,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,796 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,711,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 651.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,759,000 after acquiring an additional 869,614 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,785,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,170,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA CGGO traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $22.05. 129,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,167. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

