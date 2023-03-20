Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 2.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.31.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.34. The company had a trading volume of 282,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,235. The stock has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.24. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

