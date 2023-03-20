Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $925,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $1.71 on Monday, hitting $351.37. 638,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.66 and a 200-day moving average of $340.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $334.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

