Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.1% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

LIN traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,208. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $362.74. The stock has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.11 and its 200-day moving average is $315.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

