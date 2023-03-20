Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11,243.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,430,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,789,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,455.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 946,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 920,035 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 139.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,266,000 after buying an additional 755,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,747. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. The company has a market cap of $977.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $25.12.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

