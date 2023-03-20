Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.6% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 460,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

