Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,431 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,066. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63.

