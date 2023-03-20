Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 386 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.2% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.95. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

