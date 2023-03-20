Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,196 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.48. 134,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,371. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.