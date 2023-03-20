Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $18.19 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

