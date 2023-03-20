Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.35.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $115.24 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

