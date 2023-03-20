Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

CAJ opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Canon by 58.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canon by 832.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canon in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canon in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Canon by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

