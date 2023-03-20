Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COF. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $144.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

