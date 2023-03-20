CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CapStar Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

CSTR stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other CapStar Financial news, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 1,830 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $31,311.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CapStar Financial news, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,311.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,519.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 9,375 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $140,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,124.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 390.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

