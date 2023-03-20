Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.57

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.39, with a volume of 106901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,057.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

