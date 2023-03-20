Cash Converters International Limited (CCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Cash Converters International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Cumins bought 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$71,685.00 ($47,790.00). Insiders own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cash Converters International

Cash Converters International Limited operates as a franchisor of second-hand goods and financial services stores under the Cash Converters brand name. It operates through Franchise Operations, Store Operations, Personal Finance, and Vehicle Financing segments. The Franchise Operations segment engages in the sale of franchises for the retail sale of new and second-hand goods, as well as sale of master licenses for the development of franchises worldwide.

