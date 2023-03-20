CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Raised by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

CBRE Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $75.33. 305,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,872. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.