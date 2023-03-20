CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBRE Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.43.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $73.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 280,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,116 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 514,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,305,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.