C&C Group (LON:CCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $14,610.00

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £146.10 ($179.42) and last traded at £145.70 ($178.93), with a volume of 1927580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £145.30 ($178.44).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. The company has a market cap of £57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 96,866.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,015.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,522.65.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.