CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0917 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $73.92 million and approximately $19.16 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00031158 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019252 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00196653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,008.93 or 0.99958480 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09337851 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $36,273,151.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

