Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Buys £226.95 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £226.95 ($276.60).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 439 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £223.89 ($272.87).

On Thursday, January 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 283 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £149.99 ($182.80).

Centaur Media Trading Down 2.9 %

CAU stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 50 ($0.61). The stock had a trading volume of 4,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of £73.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2,575.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.71. Centaur Media Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 35.20 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 56.69 ($0.69).

Centaur Media Cuts Dividend

Centaur Media Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

