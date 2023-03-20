Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $19.51 million and $348,061.36 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.32885996 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $336,565.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

