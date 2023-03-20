Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Century Communities from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CCS opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.73. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 5.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 70.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

See Also

