Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lowered its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.6 %

CDAY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.16. 119,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.42. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $497,735.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,042.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $497,735.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,042.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,658 shares of company stock worth $3,195,099 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.