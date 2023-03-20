Chia Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Chia has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Chia has a market capitalization of $256.35 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia coin can now be purchased for $37.62 or 0.00134959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00355643 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.34 or 0.25844835 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Chia

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,813,385 coins and its circulating supply is 6,813,757 coins. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

