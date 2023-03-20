CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $33,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 35.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

BAC opened at $28.09 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $224.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

