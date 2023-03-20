CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific stock opened at $191.29 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

