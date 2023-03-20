CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AON were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $38,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

AON Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $296.36 on Monday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.13.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

See Also

