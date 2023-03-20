CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $283.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

