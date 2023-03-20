CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 25,502 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,502 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 156.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 17.7% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

