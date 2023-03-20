CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 2,634 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 100.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $96.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.