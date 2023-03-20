CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 91 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 93,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 583,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,339,000 after purchasing an additional 179,865 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.6 %

LLY stock opened at $331.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $314.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

