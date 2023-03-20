Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ CSSEP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.84. 17,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,841. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $25.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

