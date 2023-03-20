Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $731.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towle & Co raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 138,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

