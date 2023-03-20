Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,844.79.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $1,608.84 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,571.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1,539.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.