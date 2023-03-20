Christopher Mckown Buys 1,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mckown purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $17,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,586.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,843. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,504.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCSL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

