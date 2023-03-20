Christopher Mckown Buys 1,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSLGet Rating) insider Christopher Mckown purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $17,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,586.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,843. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,504.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCSL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

