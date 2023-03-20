Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Lifted by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.5% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.09. The stock had a trading volume of 436,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,690. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.45. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.92.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

