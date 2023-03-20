Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $85.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

