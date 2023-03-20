Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.10

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 3647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVII. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

