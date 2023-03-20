Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading 5.5% Higher

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.95. 1,322,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,190,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Cinemark Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cinemark by 107.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1,054.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

