Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 0.9% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C opened at $44.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $58.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

