Citigroup (NYSE:C) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.47.

C stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $58.25.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

