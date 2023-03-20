Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 915 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $385.00 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

