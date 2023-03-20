Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.86 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.