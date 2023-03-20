Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $8.91 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

RSP stock opened at $137.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.11 and its 200 day moving average is $142.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

