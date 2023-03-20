Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 957 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,773 shares of company stock worth $51,181,100. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $257.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.56 billion, a PE ratio of 147.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

