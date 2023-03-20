Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CLF opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

