Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Gap Up to $17.36

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.36, but opened at $17.99. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 2,046,167 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,225,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,678,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,544,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

